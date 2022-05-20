Cheerdance competition, UAAP’s most awaited one-day spectacle, set Sunday

UAAP Season 84 gears up for another much-awaited event when it stages the UAAP Cheerdance Competition on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 4 p.m. spectacle is a fitting sequel to the blockbuster basketball finals that saw University of the Philippines dethrone Ateneo, 2-1.

And like the basketball event, the cheerdance event be aired live on TV5, UAAP Varsity Channel, Cignal Play, Smart Giga Play, and for international fans via iWantTFC.

The National University Pep Squad is raring to display another breathtaking performance – combining power and grace – as it intends to extend its reign in the league’s most awaited one-day event.

Out to foil NU’s bid are the UP Pep Squad and UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe.

First to perform are the Ateneo Blue Eagles followed by NU, UP, FEU, 2017 champion Adamson PEP squad, La Salle Animo Squad, UE Pep Squad and UST.

UP and UST hold the most number of titles with eight each followed by NU with six.

The UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance Competition’s panel of judges will be led by Paula de la Llana-Nunag as the head judge. Sitting as the technical judge is Karla Rosales-Torres, NCC coach since 2008 and NCC judge since 2009. The other judges for various categories include Lemuel G. Ebeo Jr. (stunts), Patricia Bianca Valencia (tosses), Micael Paulo Bustamante (pyramid), Chester Carlos (tumbling), Nesh Janiola (dance), Meg Cordova (dance), Wilson Ong (dance, and Ida Ramos (dance).

For fans who want to watch the event live, tickets will be available via smtickets.com.