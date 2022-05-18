Martin Nievera returns with ‘Smile Again’

Forty years into a storied showbiz career, prime balladeer Martin Nievera is busy as ever.

He has a new song out titled “Smile Again.”

According to Martin, the song is meant to inspire hope amid trying times.

He said, “I’m one of those singers who sings about the ‘sad’ love songs, the ‘I can’t make it’ love songs, the ‘I want you back’ type of songs. This time, I wanted to finally have a song that was positive.”

Just like most, the ongoing pandemic was trying for Martin.

“I think If I were to speak for everybody, what everyone’s been going through, in their quiet time, and believe me we’ve had a lot of those, they’re thinking of happier days that once was, and happier days that are to come, sana!”

Longing for better days inspired Martin to write the lyrics for “Smile Again.”

He got the inspiration for his lyrics, singing a particular classic.

“I’ve always ended a show (during those shows online during the pandemic) with the (Charlie Chaplin) song ‘Smile.’ A serious song, written by a comedian reminding everybody that there will be happier days to come.”

Stating that he wanted something that inspired the same feeling, Martin thought of the title “Smile Again.”

“After I had that title, everything was easy.”

“I just wrote all of the beautiful thoughts that come to my mind and thinking in third person,I thought of how other people can relate to this song and (that’s how) I realized the words that I chose. I think every one can relate to that, everyone wants some reason, big or small, to smile again.”

And just like that, Martin Nievera has written his first ballad after a long while.

He added, “It’s so funny, when there was no pandemic, I was down. But during the pandemic I think I was the most positive. What kept my mind busy was doing things I took for granted way before when I was so busy trying to be famous, you know, trying to be a singer and making some hit songs and hit concerts. I forgot that that God put me on this Earth, not to make money, not to be famous, but to be a singer, to sing.”

And what a wonderful sounding new song it is that Martin is now sharing with us — a big, piano-driven, feel-good ballad that can sit nicely alongside his greatest hits.

A relaxed little tune that, in Martin’s own words, can “heal and inspire.”

“I remembered that I was supposed to be the guy you run to, to feel a certain emotion. Now, I want that emotion to be happy. Because I am happy despite everything ’cause now I realized again my love for singing.”