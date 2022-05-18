Imee celebrates TikTok milestone

Imee Marcos celebrates a brand new milestone as a social media personality with a compilation of her most-watched TikTok videos which will be streamed on her official YouTube Channel on May 20 (Friday).

With barely over a month on TikTok, Imee has gained almost 123K followers, and has gotten almost 450K likes on her video entries that have accumulated almost 2.5M in consolidated views.

From fun musical games to nostalgic stories about her iconic parents to unforgettable moments in Philippine history, rare family photos, invaluable life hacks and exciting adventures, Imee’s TikTok is jam-packed with feel-good entertainment and delightful insights.

“It feels so great to connect with the younger generation through the platform of TikTok,” says Imee. “I was very hesitant at first to start a TikTok account but I eventually got the hang of it and realized how fun it actually is. TikTok is one of my stress-relievers after a long day at work and it’s such a blast reading some of the comments. I wish to thank all of my followers for their solid support and I can guarantee that we could all look forward to a lot of exciting new materials that we hope everyone will enjoy.”