Gerald Anderson’s GenSan loses to Bataan in MPBL

Bataan clustered seven points in the homestretch to subdue GenSan Ok Bet, 81-75, Monday night in a battle between debuting teams in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Veteran James Castro drilled in four free throws in that span as the Camaya Coast-sponsored Risers kept their composure after losing a 14-point spread, 41-27, in the second quarter.

The GenSan Warriors led for the last time at 71-70 on a triple by Elvin Chan with 4 minutes and 12 seconds to go.

Bataan drew 16 points each from Castro, Jethro Sombero and Arvie Bringas, who like Sombrero, grabbed 11 rebounds. Castro also dished off eight assists.

Dhon Reverente led GenSan with 18 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists, followed by Nikko Panganiban with 14 points and seven rebounds, and actor Gerard Anderson with 10 points, four assists and four steals.

The 6-foot-3 Sombrero made 11 of 12 charities while Castro canned 7 of 8 to raise the Risers’ free throw percentage to 78.8 percent (26/33).

The Warriors surged ahead at 21-11, but the Risers countered with 15 straight points to seize control.



