Bashierrou tops first leg of Triple Crown Stakes Race

Bashierrou was challenged from the start to finish but still emerged victorious.

Living to up to his lofty billing, Bashierrou held off the late surge of far fourth choice Jungkook to complete his stirring win in the first leg of the 2022 Philracom Triple Crown Series held Sunday at the San Lazaro Business and Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite.

In winning the first jewel of the series patterned after the famed US event, the three-year-old stalwart by Brigand out of Allemeuse responded gamely to the brilliant driving of jockey Kelvin Abobo to win the 1,600m contest by two lengths over Jungkook.

The win of the chestnut colt who was bred by Melaine Habla and trained by multi-titled Ruben Tupas was not without difficulty, though.

He was hounded by second pick Radio Bell from the get-go and needed a great finishing kick to win the race that rewarded owner ˗ the Rancho Sta. Rosa – the handsome top prize of P2.1 million.

He timed 1:42 (24′-24-25′-28) to beat Jungkook in a thrilling duel down the stretch. Radio Bell and Gomezian wound up third and fourth, respectively, in the 6-horse field.

In the P1.5 million Hopeful Stakes, the Benhur Abalos’-owned and bred Brother Son (Keen Ice out of Our Deb On Air) proved that he indeed is a half-brother to 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike by handily winning the 1,600m contest in1:42.6 (25-24-25′-28) over 1600 meters.

Neatly placed in third most of the way, the bay colt, trained by Claudio Angeles, grabbed the lead with about 600 meters through the impressive handling of

veteran campaigner Jesse Guce and the never looked on the way to a convincing win.

Tinago Falls finished a far second, Ipolitika third and Pharaoh Bell fourth.

“We have just witnessed the best of the best three-year-olds in the land. It was a close finish among the entries. Expect a more exciting race in the 1800 meter second leg next month at the MetroTurf,” said Philracom chair Reli de Leon.