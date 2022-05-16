Fil-Am Morrison keeps shot put title, teammate suffers injury

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

William Morrison led the Philippine athletics team’s medal drive Sunday night after retaining the men’s shot put gold at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Morrison successfully defended his title by heaving the metal ball to18.14 meters to outclass the opposition.

Thailand’s Jakkapat Noisri took home the silver in17.32m wile Malaysia’s Muhammad Ziyad Bind Zolkefli bagged the bronze with 17.20m.

The gold in men’s long jump slipped away from Janry Ubas after leaping to a distance of 7.73m against the 7.80m of host Trong Nguyen Tien.

Sonny Wagdos and Joida Gagnao also contributed bronze medals in their respective events.

Wagnos timed 16 minutes and 35.890 seconds in the men’s 5000m while Gagnao clocked 10:41:690 in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

The PH athletics team now has two golds, including that of pole vaulter EJ Obiena. Obiena won with new SEA Games mark of 5.46 meters.

Morrison’s victory was dampened by the injury of Philippine record holder John Albert Mantua, the country’s second entry in shot put.

Mantua injured his right leg after his fifth throw.

The PH athletics team also produced three silvers and six bronzes so far.