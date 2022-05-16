Dancesport team hauls four more golds, but misses target



By CARLO ANOLIN



Dancesport continued to deliver for Team Philippines after raking in four more gold medals and two silvers in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam Monday.

The pair of Sean Mischa Aranar and Ana Leonilla Manalo Nualla danced their way to three golds after ruling the single dance tango, single dance Viennese waltz, and the all five dances event.

Mark Jayson Gayon and Mary Joy Renigen rocked the dance floor at the Long Bien Gymnasium and also captured gold in the single dance slow foxtrot.

The Gayon-Renigen duo also showed grace in the single dance waltz and single dance quickstep for a pair of silver medals.

The Filipino dancers are one gold away though from equalizing their 2019 SEA Games performance where they tallied five gold medals in all events except the quickstep.

Issarapong Duangkaew and Thanawan Yananun of Thailand, who settled for bronze medal more than two years ago, redeemed themselves and claimed the throne in the single dance waltz and quickstep categories

Team Philippines concluded its dancesport campaign with five golds, five silvers, and two bronzes compared to its 10-2 gold-silver medal haul in the regional biennial meet in 2019.