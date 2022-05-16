Bowling resurgence as Tan ends 11-year medal drought

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Merwin Tan successfully ended the country’s 11-year medal drought in the Southeast Asian Games by winning the men’s single event at the Royal City Hanoi Bowling Lanes in Vietnam on Monday May 16.

Tan had a slow start but blazed the lanes in the fifth and sixth frames for 234 and 249, respectively, which proved big enough to leapfrog Yannaphon Larp-Apharat of Thailand and Ryan Leonard Lalisang of Indonesia and clinch the gold.

The Filipino ace finished with 1292 pinfalls to rule the tournament by six over Larp-Apharat. Lalisang was a far third with 1221 pinfalls.

Compatriot Ivan Malig finished 10th with a score of 1087.

It was another historic achievement for the Philippine Bowling team who saw a resurgence in the past few years after ending numerous dry spells in the international stage where Tan was also a big part.

He was part of the men’s team that won a bronze medal in the 2021 IBF Super World Championships which also ended a 15-year medal dry spell for the Philippine team in the world stage.

Tan also authored the gold medal run in the 20th Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships in 2019 to also snap a seven-year medal drought of the country in the tournament.