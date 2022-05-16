‘Bata’ Reyes defies Father Time, sure of bronze medal in SEAG

By JONAS TERRADO

Efren “Bata” Reyes overcame a big deficit to edge out Thailand’s Suriya Suwanasingh, 65-58, and reach the men’s 1-carom semifinals of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Reyes, who got a big applause from the Vietnamese crowd, prevailed over his Thai opponent despite having to climb back from a 39-24 deficit during their quarterfinal match held at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.

The pool legend assured himself of a bronze medal but will look to move one step closer towards his first-ever gold in the biennial meet since winning the men’s eight-ball, men’s snooker and men’s English billiards of the 1987 Jakarta Games.

He settled for bronze back in the 2019 edition held at Tent City inside Manila Hotel, losing to Vietnam’s Ngo Dinh Nai in the semifinals.

Carlo Biado, Johann Chua and Jefrey Roda also won their quarterfinal matches to give the Philippines three more medals.

Biado downed Myanmar’s Thaw Zin Htet, 9-3, while Chua beat Vietnam’s Dang Thanh Kien, 9-4, in the men’s 9-ball singles.

On the other hand, Roda defeated Thailand’s Kristanut Lertsattayathorn, 5-1, in the men’s snooker 6-red singles.

Rubilen Amit will try to reach the finals of the women’s 9-ball singles at presstime against Vietnam’s Xuan Vang Bui.

Also at presstime is Francisco dela Cruz’s quarterfinal match opposite Thailand’s Sompol Saetang in the men’s 1-carom.

