Amit sure of billiards’ 9-ball bronze; Centeno crashes out

By JONAS TERRADO

Defending champion Rubilen Amit advanced to the semifinals of the women’s 9-ball singles but Chezka Centeno crashed out early in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Amit engaged Singapore’s Charlene Chai in a hill-hill battle before prevailing, 7-6, to assure herself of at least a bronze medal in the event held at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.

But Centeno succumbed to Vietnam’s Bich Tram Nguyen, 7-6, despite rallying from a four-rack deficit to take the lead.

Centeno was down 5-1 before winning five straight racks to go on the hill. But a miss on the 6 in the 12th frame allowed the hometown bet to steal the win from the two-time 9-ball gold medalist.

Her defeat denied a possible fourth straight gold medal match between the two friends.

Amit will take on Vietnam’s Xuan Vang Bui in the semis.

Other results saw Johann Chua advancing to the quarterfinals of the men’s 9-ball singles with a 9-3 win over Laos’ Anongsak Obmalay.

Alvin Barbero, however, was eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s snooker 6-red singles, losing 5-1 to Laotian Daophacan Phoutthabandit.