Yulo is also the ‘lord of the rings’ for third SEA Games gold

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Carlos Yulo became the most bemedalled Filipino athlete so far at the 31st Southeast Asian Games Sunday night after picking up his third gold medal in Hanoi, Vietnam.

An hour after keeping his gold medal in floor exercise, the two-time world champion displayed another jaw-dropping performance to dominate still rings with a score of 14.400.

The judges gave his execution with 8.700 points following a 5.700 degree of difficulty of his routine.

His other gold medal came in the individual all-around Friday.

Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Khanh got the silver with 13.800 while teammate Le Thanh Tung won the bronze with 13.500.

Yulo also competed in pommel horse, but failed to land a medal after finishing sixth.

He is set to collect more gold medals when he competes in vault, where he is the reigning world champion, parallel bars and high bar Monday.