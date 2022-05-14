Valdez-led PH team suffers crushing defeat to Thais

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Perennial champion Thailand showed too much class and blasted the Philippine women’s volleyball team, 25-15, 25-13, 25-14, Saturday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Jaja Santiago, Alyssa Valdez, Mylene Paat, Kat Tolentino and Kath Arado played their hearts out but the Thais were almost unstoppable, bombarding the Nationals with a variety of powerful smashes.

The Thais also put up rock-like defense, thus frustrating the Nationals time and again.

The Thais controlled the tempo throughout, leading by as much as 21-11 in the second set and 13-6 in the third.

It was the PH team’s first defeat in two games of the round-robin stage after a three-set victory over Malaysia Friday.

Up next for the Filipina spikers are the Indonesians on Tuesday.