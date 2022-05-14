More than 200 teams vie in Forest Hills Invitational golf tilt

The Forest Hills Golf Club will host more than 200 two-man teams in the member-guest Invitational slated on May 19-22, an event that will serve as the club’s kickoff heading up to its grand celebration for its 25th year anniversary in November.

The four-day tournament, sponsored by Golforce and Megaforce Security, is actually just one of the many activities lined up for the year. Also penciled in the launch of a coffee-table book, a Jubilee Pro-Am and the Chairman’s Cup later this year.

“We have prepared a lot of big and small events for our members as a way of thanking them for their trust through the years,” said Forest Hills Chairman Atty. Ferdinand T. Santos, who is one of the pioneers when the club opened in 1997.

Each team in the Invitational will play two days, depending on their preferred schedule and the following course formats: best ball at Palmer and aggregate at Nicklaus.

“It’s going to be exciting as they vie for the top prizes and wonderful raffle prizes during the awards zoom ceremony,” said General Manager Raymond Bunquin.

Cherrylume/Mileage Asia, SJK-Guahan, Eatwell Supermarket, J-Ten and Tee One, Emirates Airlines, Escala Tagaytay and Microtel and Tryp by Windham are major sponsors while hole-in-one backers are Taishan Insurance, Silicon Computers & Telecoms and The Turf Company and media partners Business Mirror and The Perfect Drive PH.

Other backers are Andelein Land, Aqua Haus, Aqua Terra Integrated Solutions, Interconnect Systems, Pixel Data, Primepower Manpower. Waterworld Trading, PMC, Agrexplore, Hydrotech, Gotobox, Romari Construction, Eurotel, Robinsons Lux, Zepar Environment, Torre Lorenzo Dev’t., CJH Golf Club, G&W Clubshares, Manila Southwoods, Manila Southwoods Manor, The Manor @CJH, Eagle Ridge, Beverly Place, Empire Golf, Humans Fit, Pacsports Phils., and Ayala Land Premier.