Golden sweep for Pinoy triathletes in Hanoi SEA Games

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine triathlon team completed another golden sweep in the men’s and women’s individual races in the 31st Southeast Asian Games Saturday at the Sunset Bay in Tuan Chau, Vietnam.

Fer Casares topped the men’s race in 1 hour, 56 minutes and 57 seconds while Kim Mangrobang retained the women’s title with a time of 2:13:31 to hike the country’s overall medal tally to seven gold medals at press time (2 p.m.)

It marked the fourth straight time the country dominated the event.

It was a 1-2 finish in the men’s individual with Kim Remolino finishing behind Casares in 1:59:16, while debuting Raven Alcoseba settled for the women’s bronze in 2:18:30.

Mangrobang guns for a second gold medal when she competes in duathlon Sunday with Alex Ganzon Gumaran, while John Chicano joins forces with Raymund Torio in the men’s side.

The PH seeks a sweep of all gold medals at stake in triathlon and duathlon.