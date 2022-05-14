Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera reunite for ‘Jose & Maria’s Bonggang Villa’

The highly-anticipated on-screen comeback of Kapuso Primetime King and Queen Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera is finally happening via the sitcom “Jose & Maria’s Bonggang Villa.”

GMA Network, in partnership with Agosto Dos Media and APT Entertainment, are all set to charm viewers with the story of Jose and Maria, their adventures and misadventures, and the hurdles they’ll go through that will ultimately bring out the most valuable lessons in life.

“Dream po talaga namin na magsama kami ulit sa isang proyekto kasi napakatagal na nung huling show na ginawa namin together. In fact, bago pa kami ikasal sabi namin sana balang araw magkaroon din tayo ng isang show ulit na magkasama tayo and ‘yung comedy format naman. Isang bagay din kasi na hindi pa namin nagagawa kasi nag-drama na kami at nag-action at kung ano-ano pa kaya sabi namin, maganda sana kung isang comedy show ang gawin namin together kaya para sa amin, dream come true ito,” says Dingdong.

Meanwhile, Marian is grateful for the opportunity to work with her husband in this TV project, “Nagsimula kasi ito sa bahay hanggang sa nagawan ng paraan na ipalabas namin ito sa telebisyon pero siyempre very thankful ako dahil wishing din ako na makasama ulit si Dong sa isang proyekto after 10 years or more than 10 years. Parang ang saya lang tapos comedy pa, at very light at the same time.”

Joining them in this sitcom are Benjie Paras as Mr. Nero, the mysterious all-around guy; Pekto as Sol Banayad, an ex-akyat bahay and staff of Bonggang Villa; Shamaine Buencamino as Mama Au, Maria’s judgmental and sharp-tongued mom but can sweet talk anyone; Johnny Revilla as Lolo King, Jose’s grandfather who spoils him a lot; Pinky Amador as Mommy Janice, Jose’s socialite mother; Zonia Mejia as Mae Cabangbang, Marielou’s sister; Jamir Zabarte as Jae-Z, the delivery boy who likes Mae; Hershey Neri as Marielou Cabangbang, Maria’s quirky friend and assistant; Loujude Gonzalez as Buboy, the trustworthy caretaker of Bonggang Villa.

Newlywed and deeply in love, Jose (Dingdong) and Maria (Marian) are the most hospitable couple one will ever meet. Jose’s family owns the most popular hotel chain in the country, while, Maria is a celebrated gardener and florist who is known to bring everlasting life to anything that she touches. Sadly, their luck turns around and they are faced with financial issues.

Jose’s Lolo King (Johnny), while disappointed that the couple eloped, gives him a challenge to prove himself and win back his family’s trust and inheritance. He is to revive the family’s first business venture, an old and notoriously haunted bed and breakfast.

Naturally, Jose and Maria take it upon themselves to restore and make ‘Bonggang Villa’ great again; but that does not come without hurdles. As they meet people and well, spirits of dead people, they help both the living and the departed to resolve unfinished businesses and find their path to everlasting paradise.

Seasoned TV host and comedian John ‘Sweet’ Lapus is at the helm of this exciting project. After a decade, the Kapuso power couple is ready to once again warm viewers’ hearts.

Catch Dingdong and Marian in “Jose & Maria’s Bonggang Villa,” every Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. beginning May 14 on GMA-7.