Laure explodes for 28 as UST shocks La Salle in 5 sets; UP falls

EYA LAURE





By CARLO ANOLIN



Eya Laure produced another 28-point performance, but made sure to take the win for University of Santo Tomas this time around.

In a match marked by several twists and turns, Laure shone brightest as she led the UST Tigresses to a nail-biting 26-24, 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-12 win over La Salle in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament Thursday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Laure showed the bigger hearts despite both teams running out of steam in the fifth and decisive set with her timely hits.

Tied at 12-all, Laure came through a through-the-block attack and soared for an off-speed hit to put the Tigresses at match point.

She then capped her heroics by rejecting Baby Jyne Soreno’s attack for the win – their third in four games.

“‘Yong laro kasi very dynamic ‘yong complexion ng laro talagang up and down just like a roller coaster ride,” said Tigresses head coach Kungfu Reyes as the game lasted for two hours and 50 minutes.

“Very inspiring ‘yong laro kasi every time na kaharap mo si coach Ramil [de Jesus] at ‘yong squad niya nailalabas ng both teams ‘yong quality ng laro. Sabi ko kung matalo kami doon, ico-commend ko pa ‘yong player namin kasi first time maka-encounter ng ganito kagandang laro. ‘yong transition ng game talagang everybody’s game.”

The Season 81 Rookie of the Year did it all on both ends and finished with 23 spikes, three service aces, two blocks, and 20 excellent digs, just six points away from libero Bernadett Pepito’s 26.

Ysa Jimenez also fired 13 points off 11 attacks while Camille Victoria and Kecelyn Galdones chipped in 11 points apiece for the Tigresses, who improved to a 3-1 record.

Alleiah Malaluan paced the Lady Spikers, who fell to a 2-2 slate, with 26 markers off 24 spikes and two service aces.

Meanwhile, Adamson notched its second straight win by stunning University of the Philippines, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, 25-11.

The shock the defeat was the first for the Diliman-based squad in four starts.

