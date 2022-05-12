Mapua edges San Beda, sets up Battle of Intramuros with Letran in NCAA Finals

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Mapua is back in the NCAA Finals for the first time in 31 years.

Thanks to the steely nerves of Toby Agustin, the Cardinals brought down the San Beda Red Lions, 70-67 in their sudden-death semifinals match Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Shrugging off the jeers, Agustin cooly sank pressure-packed free throws in the final six seconds as the Cardinals arranged an exciting Battle of Intramuros against the still undefeated Letran Knights in the Finals starting Sunday.

Both schools are located inside the historic “Walled City” of Intramuros in Manila.

Arvin Gamboa and Paolo Hernandez also delivered huge baskets in the final five minutes to help Mapua get a shot for another championship for the first time since it won back-to-back titles in 1991 and halt San Beda’s 13th straight Finals appearance in the process.

Gamboa posted a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds including a crucial layup that gave the Cardinals a precarious three-point cushion 68-65 with 33 seconds left.

Brian Lacap added 13 points while Paolo Hernandez added 11 markers.

“Masaya kasi nakuha namin tong panalo sa San Beda pero gaya ng sinasabi ko, talagang nagtrabaho yung mga players so kini-credit ko to sa mga players ko,” said coach Randy Alcantara who incidentally part of the last championship team of Mapua under coach Joel Banal.

“Alam naman natin na di ganun kadali talunin ang San Beda kaya natutuwa ako sa players ko at trinabaho nila ang game na ito,” he added.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair in the final frame with both squads still tied at 61-all with a little over three minutes left in the game.

Nocum then buried a booming left wing triple that shoved the Cardinals ahead 64-61.

JP Bahio retaliated with an undergoal stab but Hernandez nailed an off-balanced jumper to keep the three-point cushion.

San Beda had the chance to retake the lead after James Kwekuteye scored on a layup before they forced a stop on the other end. The Mapua defense then held on and forced a turnover on Kwekuteye which led to the Gamboa layup.

Ralph Penuela tried to pump some life to the Red Lion Hopes with a quick conversion but was easily negated by Agustin’s free throws.

San Beda had the chance to send the game to an extra period but Kwekuteye came up short on his last second three-point try, sealing the victory for the Cardinals.

Rookie Yukien Andrada showed poise beyond his years delivering 19 points for San Beda while Kwekutey and Peter Alfaro added 11 markers which all went for naught as they fell short of arranging a re-match of the Season 95 finals against Letran.

The scores:

MAPUA 70 — Gamboa 13, Lacap 13, Hernandez 11, Bonifacio 8, Nocum 7, Pido 6, Agustin 6, Mercado 6, Salenga 0, Garcia 0.

SAN BEDA 67 — Andrada 19, Kwekuteye 11, Alfaro 11, Bahio 9, Penuela 5, Abuda 3, Cuntapay 2, Cortez 2, Jopia 2, Amsali 2, Ynot 1, Sanchez 0.

Quarters: 9-9, 27-24, 48-49, 70-67.