Team PH bags 1 silver, 2 bronzes in Hanoi SEA Games

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine kurash team delivered the country’s first medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games after bagging one silver and two bronzes late Tuesday at the Hoai Duc Gymnasium in Vietnam.

Helen Aclopen Talongen, Charmea Quelino Kingay and George Angelo Baclagan were defeated by their respective Vietnamese opponents.

Talongen settled for silver after losing to Trang To Thi, 1-0, in the women’s -48kg division, Kingay was beaten by Thi Tuyet Han Nguyen in the -52kg in the semis and so was Baclagan who suffered a 1-0 defeat to Duy Thanh Le.

Meanwhile, Malaysia currently leads the overall medal tally as of Wednesday morning with five golds, one silver and one bronze medal, followed by host Vietnam with four golds, five silvers and a bronze.

Singapore is at third with two silvers and one bronze followed by the Philippines.

Action resumes on Wednesday in chess, football, futsal, kickboxing, pencak silat, handball and rowing.