Imee on her fave scents, Metropop

The fun continues on Imee Marcos’ weekly vlog entries this May 13 and 14 as she presents two brand-new episodes that would surely delight faithful followers.

Since the beginning of the year, Imee’s vlogs have been a source of feel-good entertainment and valuable life hacks.

She explores a variety of topics that include affordable fashion choices, online binge picks, pandemic essentials, and a myriad of other fantastic subjects that have garnered millions of combined views on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

This weekend, the Senator showcases a sweet sampling of her go-to scents – from floral to fruity – which she uses at different times of the day – whether she’s at work in the office or out in the field or at nighttime where she chills and relaxes after a long day.

Each scent smells great and all of them are locally made, absolutely affordable, and well curated by the certified Dakilang Ilokana.

Imee also goes back in time, some 44 years ago, during the fabulous days of the Metro Manila Popular Music Festival or Metropop.

As one of the project’s major proponents, she is widely considered to be instrumental in the resurgence of Original Pilipino Music or OPM.

Metropop was a songwriting festival that was annually held from 1978 to 1985. It was the country’s pioneering and foremost songwriting competition according to The Philippine Star as it launched the careers of some of the country’s most prolific composers and most talented singers while providing OPM a catalogue of the most iconic songs that have all withstood the test of time and remain to be top fan favorites even to this day.

“I have always supported culture and the arts and I proudly take that after my mom,” says Imee. “We have the most amazing singers and songwriters and I am honored to have had the opportunity to provide them with the platform to truly shine and showcase the world-class talent of Filipino artists.”

https://www.youtube.com/c/ImeeMarcosOfficial