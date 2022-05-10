Yap, Meneses lead winners among sports personalities

By JONAS TERRADO

PBA star James Yap led a group of sports figures who were elected to national or local posts during the May 9 polls.

The Rain or Shine cager won a council seat in the first district of San Juan City on his first attempt at entering the political arena.

VERGEL MENESES

He secured a seat under the ticket of Francis Zamora, the former La Salle player who was re-elected to a second term of city mayor.

REP. MIKEE ROMERO

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President and Philcycling chief Bambol Tolentino is set to win as mayor of Tagaytay City after running unopposed.

Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero, who owns the PBA’s NorthPort Batang Pier, is expected to see the 1Pacman party list he represents secure at least one seat in the House of Representatives.

Yap’s former University of the East and Purefoods teammate Paul Artadi was also handed a second term as councilor in the first district while Don Allado, a political neophyte, was elected to the same post in San Juan’s second district.

Vergel Meneses, who like Yap had won the PBA Most Valuable Player, is poised to win another three-year term as mayor of Bulakan, Bulacan with a sizable lead over Patrick Meneses.

Over in Ilocos Norte, basketball agent and Marcos scion Matthew Manotoc defeated family rival Rudy Farinas to remain provincial governor for the next three years.

Richard Gomez, the actor and sportsman who also heads the Philippine Fencing Association, is set to claim a congressional post in Leyte’s fourth district after switching roles with wife Lucy, who was proclaimed as Ormoc City mayor.

Former Ginebra player Dodot Jaworski appears to be on his way to becoming vice mayor of Pasig City while ex-La Salle and PBA coach Franz Pumaren is likely to win a congressional seat in the third district of Quezon City.