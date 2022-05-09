Zero hesitation for rising UP star against Ateneo



By CARLO ANOLIN

University of the Philippines head coach Goldwin Monteverde designed a play late in the payoff period that eventually turned the tables for the Fighting Maroons.

Monteverde knew that James Spencer was hot from beyond the arc. With full confidence and zero hesitation at all, he did not disappoint.

Spencer fired a crucial three-pointer to tie the game at 70-all with 24.7 seconds left and force an overtime.

“It was a designed play by coach Gold,” said Spencer as UP escaped with an 81-74 win in Game 1 of the UAAP Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Sunday night, May 8. “Honestly, I was just thinking, my shot’s feeling good. I have no hesitation on the catch.”

Looking at the stats, Spencer finished with 13 points on a 5-of-8 shooting along with four rebounds.

He only missed once from the three-point range and delivered on a 3-of-4 shooting.

“If no one’s near me then I’m gonna let it fly. And I let it fly,” added the 22-year-old Spencer.

This wasn’t the only case as Spencer also hit a clutch triple in UP’s 84-83 win over Ateneo in their last elimination game on Labor Day.