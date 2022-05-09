Sure bronze for Pinoy kickboxer in SEA Games

By CARLO ANOLIN





Reigning gold medalist Jean Claude Saclag barged into the semifinal round while three other Filipino kickboxers fell to their respective opponents Sunday in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games at the Multi-Purpose Hall Gymnasium in Bac Ninh, Vietnam.

Saclag bested Latxasak Souliyavon of Laos with a 3-0 sweep in the men’s low kick -63.5 division and assured himself of at least a bronze medal.

Kurt Lubrica, however, yielded to Thai foe Chaiway Sungnoi at the -57kg, 2-1.

In men’s full contact action, Jomar Estaban absorbed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Racchan Toch of Cambodia in the -57kg category.

Carlos Alvarez also suffered a 3-0 sweep against Vietnamese Nguyen The Huong, who was the 2019 SEA Games bronze medalist.

Saclag and Nguyen already met in the -63.6kg low kick duel in the 2019 edition here in the Philippines but it was the Team Lakay member who emerged victorious and eventually bagged the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Darel Chulipas prepares for his quarterfinal duel in the men’s -51kg full contact, Honorio Banario, a former ONE featherweight champion, is set for his -71kg men’s low kick contest and Emmanuel Cantores gets ready for the -60kg men’s low kick bout at press time.

Chulipas and Banario both take on Indonesia fighters Salmri Pattisamallo and Yeremias Yohanes Tanoi, respectively, while Cantores faces Malaysian foe Ain Kammarrudin.

National team coach Mark Sangiao, founder of the renowned stable Team Lakay, said an athlete is assured of at least a bronze a medal with a semifinal appearance.