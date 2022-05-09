GMA’s ‘Eleksyon 2022’ the biggest, most comprehensive, most trusted in all platforms

The Philippines’ leading broadcast company, GMA Network, delivers the biggest, most comprehensive, and most trusted election coverage via “Eleksyon 2022: The GMA News and Public Affairs Coverage” on May 9 and 10.

On air, GMA and GTV will bring a marathon coverage of “Eleksyon 2022” beginning 4 a.m. of May 9. This will continue until noon the following day, May 10, with election results from both national and local levels to be made available until the official count is over.

Round-the-clock news and information will be seen via the special programming for “Eleksyon 2022,” together with newscasts “24 Oras” and “Saksi” on GMA.

On GTV, simulcasts from GMA are also available in addition to “Dobol B TV,” “Regional TV News,” “Balitanghali,” and “State of the Nation.” Up-to-the-minute and breaking reports are also available throughout the day via news bulletins on both GMA and GTV.

The most trusted news team

Joining forces for the “Eleksyon 2022: The GMA News and Public Affairs Coverage” are GMA’s 51 election coverage partners, over 1,000 News and Public Affairs personnel across all platforms, 11 strategically located regional TV stations, and 23 Super Radyo and Barangay FM stations nationwide to bring the Kapuso Network’s election coverage on television, radio, and online.

Leading the special coverage are GMA News pillars Jessica Soho, Mel Tiangco, Vicky Morales, Arnold Clavio, Howie Severino, and Mike Enriquez.

Also reporting for duty are Kapuso broadcast journalists Kara David, Ivan Mayrina, Atom Araullo, Maki Pulido, Pia Arcangel, Raffy Tima, Connie Sison, Sandra Aguinaldo, Susan Enriquez, Jun Veneracion, Mariz Umali, Emil Sumangil, Malou Mangahas, and the full roster of GMA News and Public Affairs reporters.

Ably complementing them are the various news teams from GMA Regional TV (RTV) and Super Radyo DZBB 594.

Further, GMA’s election coverage levels up with the latest version of Vizrt Graphics Solutions to provide more meaningful and enriching content and presentations.

GMA is also unveiling another state-of-the-art set. Designed by Emmy award-winning U.S. firm FX Design Group, the studio features LED video walls, color-changing panels, and an open-floor space for dynamic production and content executions.

Full-force across all platforms

GMA Regional TV (RTV) is all set to deliver local election news in various communities outside Metro Manila.

With its local news hubs located all over the Philippines, GMA RTV deploys its over 55 news teams in key areas of North Central Luzon (GMA Dagupan and GMA Ilocos), Southern Luzon (GMA Batangas), Bicol Region (GMA Bicol), Central and Eastern Visayas (GMA Cebu), Western Visayas (GMA Iloilo and GMA Bacolod), Northern Mindanao (GMA Cagayan de Oro), Southern Mindanao (GMA Davao), South Central Mindanao (GMA General Santos), and Western Mindanao (GMA Zamboanga).

Viewers in the regions will get the latest election news via the 11 GMA RTV-produced programs composed of award-winning local newscasts airing weekdays at 5 pm: GMA Regional TV Balitang Amianan, GMA Regional TV Balitang Bicolandia, GMA Regional TV Balitang Southern Tagalog, GMA Regional TV Balitang Bisdak, GMA Regional TV One Western Visayas, GMA Regional TV One Mindanao; as well as the morning shows GMA Regional TV Live!, At Home with GMA Regional TV, GMA Regional TV Early Edition, and Mornings with GMA Regional TV airing on weekdays at 8 am.

On national TV, GMA Regional TV News airs local news on weekdays at 10 am. Online, local news and information are available on the programs’ Facebook pages.

GMA RTV is also setting up its Eleksyon 2022 Help Desk in all its RTV stations. With the help of the Network’s Eleksyon 2022 partner-schools, student volunteers will receive calls and assist the public with election-related concerns.

Overseas, the “#StrongerTogether Election 2022 Special Coverage” will give Pinoys abroad live coverage and up-to-the-minute news from different parts of the world through international channels GMA Pinoy TV and GMA News TV, with updates on “Balitanghali” via GMA Life TV.

Meanwhile, GMA’s flagship AM station Super Radyo DZBB 594 brings the most comprehensive election coverage on radio via “Eleksyon 2022: DZBB Special Coverage,” which is also simulcast via “Dobol B TV” from 5:30 to 10 am on GTV.

With 23 Super Radyo and Barangay FM stations nationwide, the coverage begins at sign-on with round-the-clock news and updates in all its news programs.

GMA News Online delivers the fastest, most relevant, and most accurate election-related news and content straight to online users everywhere via its interactive Eleksyon 2022 website (www.eleksyon2022.ph).

Powered by the Network’s forerunner in technology, GMA New Media, Inc. (GMA NMI), the Eleksyon 2022 website brings real-time election results. In partnership with the COMELEC, GMA News Online and GMA NMI will publish national and local elections data as soon as these are available on COMELEC’s media server.

Using the Eleksyon QR Code seen on GMA newscasts, viewers can also access GMA News’ election microsite.

Netizens can also catch the live stream of GMA’s Eleksyon 2022 coverage on GMA News Online.

For the latest updates on the Philippine National Elections, visit www.eleksyon2022.ph.