Boss Emong shows who’s the boss, tops 3rd leg of Triple Crown

Boss Emong proved he’s the boss at the Metro Manila Turf Club by topping the 2022 Philracom Chairman’s Cup on Sunday.

And Super Swerte?

Well, he was not lucky this time.

He finished a disappointing fifth in the event serving as the third and final leg of the country’s version of Triple Crown.

Sent off as the far second pick, Boss Emong ran according to their game plan and won without trouble as bad luck hounded top favorite Super Swerte in the lung-busting 2,000-meter race held in Malvar, Cavite.

Boss Emong reigned in the first leg of the event but was beaten by Super Swerte in the second leg that was contested over a distance of 1,800 meters.

With Super Swerte struggling due to epistaxis – nose bleeding – the six-year-old grey horse turned the event into a virtual exhibition with his long, flowing strides to the delight of owners Kennedy Morales and Edward Vincent Diokno and their supporters.

Due to jockey Jeffril T. Zarate’s superb driving, the massive son of Dance City out of Chica Una produced an impressive time of 2:04.6 (25-23′-23-23-28).

“Napakaganda ng pagkakadala ng hinete. Mas malayo pa sana mananalo kung hindi siya bumuka sa final turn,” said breeder Tony Tan.

For his par, Zarate said: “”Sinundan ko yung instructions ng connections to the letter. Kasama na dun yung pag-race ng konting wide para ipakita na malinis ang labanan at upang makaiwas sa kontrobersiya.”

That proved enough for the winning connection to collect the handsome top purse of P1.5 million.

Big Lagoon came in second, Isla Puting Bato third, and Pangalusian Island fourth.

Leonardo “Sandy” Javier, owner of Super Swerte, did not go home empty-handed after Robin Hood – his rising star – topped the Division 2 of the event worth P450,000.

Second was stablemate Magtotobetski while Hookbung Dagat, King Tiger and Golden Sunrise round out the finishers.

Bayani Coching’s second choice Blackburn was triumphant in the Division 3, thanks to a fine maneuver that saw him overcome being pinned near the rail.

“Congratulations to all the winners and their connections,” Philracom Chairman Aurelio “Reli” de Leon said. (REY C. LACHICA)