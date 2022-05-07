PLDT, Smart boost TV5’s ‘Bilang Pilipino 2022’

The country’s largest fully integrated telco PLDT and Kapatid broadcast network TV5 recently signed an agreement that will enable the media broadcasting network’s comprehensive delivery of its election coverage campaign “Bilang Pilipino 2022.”

Through the signed agreement, PLDT assures TV5 the seamless live broadcasting of important updates for its nationwide coverage of the upcoming elections. The telco has equipped the network’s headquarters and newsrooms with high-speed, enterprise-grade connectivity, and upgrade of its fixed facilities reinforcing TV5’s essential role of providing credible news and information, and entertainment for the benefit of local and international viewers.

Further ensuring TV5’s field news teams, anchors, and reporters of crucial services for on-the-field reporting, the partnership will also leverage on Smart’s extensive mobile network coverage with 5G and LTE. Through Smart Postpaid and Smart 5G enabled devices, PLDT and TV5 aim to enhance the live coverage updates of on-site reporters and teams reporting from critical sites nationwide.

“PLDT has long been a partner of TV5 in delivering digital and media services to Filipinos. We are eager to provide digital support for our Kapatids in their coverage of the national elections, which is proving to be the country’s most pivotal turning point for the coming years,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, President and CEO of PLDT and Smart.

These technologies will support TV5 in informing and empowering Filipinos by covering, producing and delivering world-class quality media and entertainment content, whether on their free-to-air channels or through their multiple digital platforms, while also inspiring their millions of Filipino viewers to become active partners in nation-building.

“We are happy to once again be partnering with PLDT and Smart, enabling us to bring crucial news and information about this historical event that will be unfolding in our country to Filipino homes. The expertise in technology and services that our kapatids are extending will allow for us to deliver the most comprehensive and immediate coverage of the 2022 Presidential Elections across all our media platforms: TV5, One PH, Radyo5 and News5’s Youtube and Facebook accounts” said Robert P. Galang, Cignal & TV5 President and CEO.

These efforts are in line with the commitment of PLDT and Smart to help the country attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UNSDG 16 which calls for strong institutions.

TV5 is owned by MediaQuest Holdings which is chaired by Manuel V Pangilinan under the MVP Group of Companies together with PLDT.