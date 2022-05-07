A gathering of stars

Mall goers at Powerplant Mall, Rockwell, Makati City were treated to musical fanfare as National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab along with several other artists trooped there for an impromptu performance last May 6.

This, in hopes that it will sway voters to pick presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan, on May 9.

Aside from Cayabyab, present during the performance were The Company, Jim Paredes, Mitch Valdez, Noel Cabangon, Celeste Legaspi, and Bimbo Cerrudo.

After serenading the large lunchtime crowd in Rockwell, Cayabyab, Paredes, The Company, Valdez, Legaspi, Cerudo, wooed yet another set of mall goers in Market Market in Taguig City with Bodjie Pascua, Audie Gemora, Bimbo Cerrudo, and Pinky Marquez.

They led the crowd in singing “Rosas” in support of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

Meanwhile, Pangilinan’s sister-in-law Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan and nieces Ella and Solana Pangilinan, alongside VP Leni’s impersonator Simpleni, extended their gratitude to over 300 volunteers and supporters of the Leni-Kiko tandem and the Tropang Angat at the Presentation of the Child Jesus Parish Church, BF Homes, Parañaque City, the same day.

Celebrity hosts Tweetie De Leon-Gonzalez and Bianca Gonzalez-Intal, together with producer Garlic Garcia, gave their respective pep talks there, as well.