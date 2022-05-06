‘Seven-year itch’ catches up with Ariella Arida in ‘Breathe Again’

The so-called “seven-year itch” doesn’t only happen to married couples.

It could also manifest itself among lovers.

This is how trouble starts for the characters in “Breathe Again,” a Vivamax original movie.

After proposing marriage to Joanna (Ariella Arida), Paulo (Ivan Padilla) takes her to a beach, knowing how much she loves swimming.

There, he encourages her to try free-diving while he joins his friends in a long bike ride.

One of the riders happens to be Vivien (Jela Cuenca), a sultry woman more than willing to give Paulo a different kind of ride.

Meanwhile, blissfully unaware Joanna is enjoying the company of her hot diving instructor Robert (Tony Labrusca).

So much so that soon, she boldly lets Robert to literally dive into her.

How long will the lustful situation last?

Who will suffer because of it?

Will they ever get past their stifling guilt and breathe again?

“Breathe Again” is directed by Raffy Francisco who admitted to having a deep love for the ocean.

Over the years, he has captured stunning underwater photos and videos. “Breathe Again” is his first full length film.

Doing steamy scenes is not new to Miss Universe Philippines (2013) Ariella, who starred in “Sarap Mong Patayin” and “More Than Blue.”

Asked if “Breathe Again” is where she finally allows to bare more than she ever did, Ariella simply smiled and said, “I guess you should just watch the film.”

This is Tony’s comeback film for Viva after “Hindi Tayo Pwede” in 2020.

“I’m just so happy to be back working here again,” he said. “I missed acting.”

Stream “Breathe Again” on Vivamax, June 3.