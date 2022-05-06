GB Sampedro on creating ‘High On Sex’

Sexy movies screening on Vivamax continue to earn approval among viewers despite criticism from moralists. According to TV and movie director GB Sampedro, it only proves that people are now more keen on exercising their rights relating to their choice of entertainment no matter what others might say. GB is the director of the new Vivamax movie “High on Sex,” which has stars Wilbert Ross, Denise Esteban, Angela Morena, Katrina Dovey and Migs Almendras participating in numerous intimate scenes. GB related, "Numbers don't lie. Vivamax is doing quite well. So, you know, I think, people are now more eager to decide on their own than be dictated to. And it's a good thing. That's democracy." As to moralists, he said, "Puwede naman sila huwag manood. Nobody's forcing them." “High On Sex” is about students discovering sex. Are they courting controversy? “No. Because this is actually based on reality," GB said. "We interviewed students for this and we based our script on what we've learned. And it's a comedy. Now, if it causes controversy, it is not because of us. It is because of people who intend to make a mountain out of it. Reality ito and it's happening, we're just showing it to people." “If you notice other countries are evolving in terms of entertainment. They are experimenting and it’s high time we experiment too, and try offering something new. We can't just play safe all the time." He further explained, “It's obvious sex sells here, so why limit ourselves? I think Filipinos are ready for more risque material." And for those who consider "High On Sex" immoral even without watching it? “Well, I think they should watch it. Para makita nila na beyond the graphic sex scenes, it's actually an eye opener of sorts. Kids are experimenting behind their parents' back so, why not put it out in the open so we could all discuss it properly? People should stop thinking about sex being immoral or something to be embarrassed about. It's part of life." “High on Sex” also stars Katya Santos, Rob Guinto, Marco Gomez, Micaella Raz, Andrea Garcia, Mark Carpio, Sheree Bautista, Juami Gutierrez, Joe Vargas, and Jiad Arroyo.