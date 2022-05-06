First-year coach Saguiguit on cloud nine as Altas return to NCAA Final Four

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Perpetual Help coach Myk Saguiguit was on cloud nine after successfully steering his squad back to the Final Four in his first year as Altas head coach especially after surviving three-straight do-or-die games along the way.

“Sobrang blessed kumbaga di naman namin inakala ito eh. Una nga akala namin nung start nung 97 wala naming perpetual na pinag uusapan. Sabi ko sa mga bata chinallenge ko pakilala naman tayo kahit papaano maramdaman ng NCAA na kasali tayo, nag respond naman sila,” said Saguiguit as his Altas rode a four-game win streak bridging the eliminations and the play-in to survive elimination and secure the semifinals spot.

The Altas started their last-ditch push with a 72-69 win over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals to secure the last play-in spot, outlasted the Arellano Chiefs, 59-52 in the first round of the play-in and bucked the absence of main gun Kim Aurin to pull off a convincing 76-64 win over the College of St. Benilde Blazers

“Parang wala ngang butas ng karayom, kumbaga sarado e. Nalagpasan talaga nila gustong-gusto talaga nila kaya I give credit to them trinabaho talaga ng mga players namin,” the former long-time Altas juniors coach commented.

“Masayang masaya kasi alam mo naman kaya ako pumunta sa Perpetual kasi gusto ko manalo ng laro eh, gusto ko makilala yung alma mater ko, kahit in a small way, masaya manalo sa Perpetual, every time na umuuwi kami laging fiesta,” he added.

Saguiguit was just happy to guide the Altas back to relevance this season. He and the rest of the squad was savoring the moment, especially that a semifinals clash against the top-seed and the defending champions Letran Knights looms ahead.

“Nakaangat ako ngayon kumbaga, yung enjoyment, yung saya sobra para akong nakalutang ngayon di ko alam kung naglalakad ako o ano eh, sobrang saya lang gusto kong ienjoy yung moment na ito dahil mababanggit na yung Perpetual.”