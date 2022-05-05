What Charlie Dizon learned doing ‘Viral Scandal’

Making “Viral Scandal” has exposed lead star Charlie Dizon to contemporary social issues and the critical nature of a support system for victims of controversies.

“I’m extremely proud of what I accomplished with ‘Viral Scandal.’ The program has molded me into a new person,” Charlie said at the virtual media conference of the program, which is now in its final two weeks.

She also shared the lessons she learned from Rica, the character she portrayed in the series, and the ordeal she went through as a rape victim who had to endure a social media scandal.

“In every victim,lagingapektado yung buong environment niya and doon ka rin talaga makakakuha ng support system. Kahit anong mangyari, sila at sila pa rin ang babalikan mo. Para kay Rica, maswerte siya na yung pamilya niya ay sinuportahan siya at binuhos yung pagmamahal sa kanya” she added.

In the last two weeks of the series, see how the said support system of Rica, the Pamilya Sicat, and her boyfriend Kyle (Joshua Garcia), help her in her battle against the Ramones.

Currently, Rica and Ella (Aya Fernandez) continue to seek justice against Jigs (Markus Patterson), and they will find an unlikely ally in Raven (Kaila Estrada). She will discover an unedited video of Jigs and Rica that will help strengthen her stepsister’s case. Things will favor Rica as the justice department will grant their case and serve an arrest warrant to Jigs.

On the other hand, Kyle decides to investigate further his father’s death. He will learn that his father did not commit suicide, and someone had pushed him.See where Kyle’s search for the truth leads him, especially that the evidence he has involves Troy. Will he be able to keep his promise to stay with Rica? Will the truth prevail and let Rica get the justice she wants?

Since its launch, “Viral Scandal” has been consistent on the trend list of Twitter for its brave storytelling on timely, relevant, and sensitive issues like women empowerment, fake news, cancel culture, and sex education. It has also kept its slot in the top 10 most-watched shows on iWantTFC throughout its airing.

Watch the last two weeks of “Viral Scandal,” which airs weeknights at 9:20 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, Jeepney TV, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

