‘Love You Stranger’ stars bare heart-warming messages for their moms

They say a mother’s love for her child is immeasurable and that the relationship between a mom and her child is unlike any other. In GMA Network’s upcoming mystery romance series “Love You Stanger,” viewers will get to witness how one daughter’s love for her mother drives her to go beyond her comfort zone.

Top-billed by real-life Kapuso couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos, “Love You Stranger” features film designer LJ, (Gabbi) and young director Ben (Khalil) whose lives intertwine as LJ searches for the truth behind a shadow creature from folklore that is feared by her reclusive mother, and Ben whose next film is about the very same shadow creature.

Before viewers get to watch the upcoming GMA series, some of the cast members shared their written messages for their moms in time for Mother’s Day celebration.

Gabbi Garcia: I’ll forever be in awe of how amazing you are as a mother! I’m always grateful for all the values you taught me. You inspire me to always choose kindness despite how crazy the world is, you constantly remind me that good deeds can go a long way, and most of all, to be generous when it comes to love. We love you Mom! Happy Momma’s Day!

Khalil Ramos: Happy Mother’s day to you, my supermom! Words will never be enough for how thankful I am to have you as my mom. We love you so much!

Gil Cuerva: You’ve always been someone I could count on. Sorry for all the headaches I’ve caused you, but I just want to let you know that I love you and I’m thankful for everything you do for me, Pop, and the rest of the family. Happy Mother’s Day Mom! I love you.

Lexi Gonzales: Happy Mother’s Day, mommy. Thank you for being my best friend and for being the first person to be by my side whenever I’m down. Andami na nating pinagdaanan together at lahat ng ‘yun, only made our bond stronger. You are my hero and you are the greatest woman I know. I love you more than words.

Kim de Leon: Thank you for your unconditional love and support mom! I want you to know that I see all your efforts just to give us, your children, what we need and what’s best for us. Your selflessness is unmatched. I love you.

Andrea Del Rosario: It might not be everyday we speak or we get a chance to hug one another, but the depth of our relationship is deeper than that. Our shopping trips to thrift stores or to the grocery or even getting our hair and nails done are some of the funnest times spent together. Thank you for being a great mom. It may not always be colorful or perfect but what I know is that you are imperfectly perfect and I will forever be grateful for the life that you have given me and will cherish this wonderful bond for life that we have! Wishing you long life that we may be able to create as many memorable memories together! Thank you for everything mom!

Also part of “Love You Stranger” are Tonton Gutierrez, Carmi Martin, Maey Bautista, Lui Manansala, Bodji Pascua, Dindo Arroyo, Ces Quesada, Soliman Cruz, Nor Domingo, Alex Medina, and Angeli Sanoy. The GMA Public Affairs produced series is directed by King Baco with Irene Villamor as Script Consultant.

Catch “Love You Stranger” soon on GMA Telebabad.