Dawn Chang is Madame Inutz on ‘MMK’

In her first lead TV role, Dawn Chang brings to life the colorful personality and unfiltered humor of Daisy Lopez, or as many know her, the viral online seller, Madam Inutz. Together with Susan Africa, Gino Roque, and Pamu Pamorada, MMK is set to premiere a two-part Mother’s Day series this May 7 (Saturday) and May 14 (Saturday).

At first Madam Inutz couldn’t believe that people are actually interested to know about her life story. She shared, “Ayoko talaga i-share kasi siyempre ‘yun yung mga panahon na gusto kong kalimutan, yung hirap. Pero at the same time, naisip ko bakit hindi. Gusto ko magbigay ng inspirasyon sa mga tao.”

Dawn, who was tasked not only to portray the hilarious antics and loud personality of Madam Inutz but also to bring to life the real Daisy Lopez, a hardworking yet fierce mother to her 3 children and a caring daughter to her sick mother, shared “I’m here to give a wonderful show. I don’t want to simply look like Madam Inutz, I want to be her. Not just the physical aspect, but who she is to her core.”

Grateful for the opportunity, Dawn shared how she actually manifested and prayed to play a challenging role like this one. “I had to use all the pain I experienced in the past to bring out such bravery for this character, the real Madam Inutz,” Dawn explained her preparations for the role, including practicing cursing a lot which comes naturally to Madam Inutz.

Before Daisy Lopez became “Madam Inutz,” she grew up in a family with nine siblings, under the care of her sick mother, played by Susan Africa. Driven by love for her family, she tried different jobs here and abroad, ventured into online live selling and eventually gained fame as viewers were entertained by her unique drunk-style interactions. It even changed her life as it landed her a spot on the reality show Pinoy Big Brother as “Ang Mama-Bentang Live Seller Ng Cavite.”

Director Raz Dela Torre believes Madam Inutz’s story is not just a Mother’s Day tribute but a tribute to humanity. “This will teach the viewers to get to know deeper the people they meet around and to not jump to conclusions, because all of us are going through different things,” he said.

