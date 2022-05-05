Andrea Brillantes colors TikTok pink

Popular teen actress Andrea Brillantes, the most followed Filipino celebrity on Tiktok with 17.6 million followers, appealed to fellow first-time voters to vote for presidential aspirant Leni Robredo this coming May 9 elections.

She did so via TikTok.

In her post, Brillantes recounted how people called her out for being too young to speak about politics, and better off doing Tiktok videos.

Despite the criticism, Brillantes decided to stand by Robredo as the latter continues to serve, inspire and give hope to our country especially her fellow Gen Zs.

She also reminded voters that they have the power to build a better, stronger nation.

“(Are we) first time voters? Yes. But it is not our first time to be a Filipino,” she said.

During the grand rally held in Pasay, Brillantes also announced her support for vice presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan.

https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSdP999fR/