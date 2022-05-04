Summer to the max with Vivamax

It’s official: Vivamax is still the Philippines’ no. 1 local streaming platform with three million subscribers and growing.

Vivamax now also has a strong presence in 41 territories across the globe, catering to Filipinos’ love of homegrown content wherever they are in the world, delivering on Vivamax’s brand promise: Atin ‘To!

And the ways to enjoy Vivamax continue to grow as well—you can now download the Vivamax on your Android TV, as well as cast to Chromecast or any Apple AirPlay-compatible device.

This makes Vivamax your go-to binge-watching companion all year round.

And with a diverse array of genres sure to appeal to every Vivamax subscriber, it can only mean unlimited streaming pleasure for everyone.

Whether you’re spending lazy days on the beach or even just cozying up for a much-deserved staycation, we got you covered with a whole range of titles from romance to comedy, with a sprinkle of other ingredients thrown in to make the Vivamax & Relax experience even more fulfilling.

We got the A-listers on board with Nadine Lustre in her acting masterpiece “Greed” and Bela Padilla taking her creative powers to full realization as the writer, director and star of her own movie, “366.”

If love teams are your bias then we got you as well with Elisse Joson and McCoy De Leon in “Habangbuhay” and Sue Ramirez and Diego Loyzaga in “How to Love Mr. Heartless.”

Vice Ganda also makes her debut on Vivamax with a fun-to-the-max travelogue, “Gandara: The Beksplorer.” She documents her first trip to Sagada, and what happens along the way is signature Vice Ganda laugh trips with a lot of genuine heart thrown in.

Also coming soon on Vivamax is a remake of a Tito, Vic and Joey comedy classic, “Working Boys,” this time starring a new gang of crazies: Mikoy Morales, McCoy De Leon, Andrew Muhlach, and Jerald Napoles.

Other titles coming your way on Vivamax: “Ikaw Lang Ang Mahal” (Kylie Verzosa, Zanjoe Marudo, Cara Gonzales), “Babaylan” (Jennifer Lee, Marco Gallo); “Live Scream” (Elijah Canlas, Kokoy de Santos); “Adik Sa’yo” (Cindy Miranda, JM De Guzman); “Seoulmeyt” (Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles); “Baby Boy, Baby Girl” (Heaven Peralejo, Kiko Estrada); “Tondo Prince” (Jerald Napoles); “Rooftop” (Ryza Cenon, Marco Gumabao, Ella Cruz, Rhen Escaño, Marco Gallo, Andrew Muhlach).

Those who need a little more spice to their binge-watching nights will have long viewing sessions ahead with Vivamax, as we got the hottest films and series this side of the streaming world: “Island Of Desire” (Christine Bermas, Jela Cuenca, Sean De Guzman); “Iskandalo” (Cindy Miranda, Ayanna Misola, Angela Morena, Sean De Guzman, AJ Raval); “Kaliwaan” (AJ Raval, Vince Rillon, Denise Esteban, Mark Anthony Fernandez); Doblado (Denise Esteban, Josef Elizalde); “Putahe” (Ayanna Misola, Janelle Tee); “Pusoy” (Vince Rillon, Janelle Tee, Jela Cuenca, Angeli Khang, Baron Geisler); “Breathe Again” (Tony Labrusca, Ariella Arida, Jela Cuenca, Ivan Padilla); “High On Sex” (Wilbert Ross, Denise Esteban, Kat Dovey, Migs Almendras, Angela Morena); “Kitty K7” (Rose Van Ginkel, Marco Gallo); “Virgin Forest” (Angeli Khang, Sid Lucero, Kat Dovey, Vince Rillon, Rob Guinto); “Secrets” (Janelle Tee, Denise Esteban); Ang Babaeng Nawawala Sa Sarili (Ayanna Misola); “My Mother’s Keeper” (Angeli Khang, Jamilla Obispo); “Scorpio Nights 3” (Christine Bermas); Sitio Diablo (AJ Raval); “Us X Her” (Ayanna Misola, Angeli Khang, Diego Loyzaga); “Lampas Langit” (Christine Bermas); “Kara Krus” (Rhen Escaño); “Itago Sa Dilim” (Angeli Khang, Kylie Verzosa, Raymond Bagatsing).

Vivamax is already on fire and it’s just for the summer! Expect more fresh and exciting exclusives from the country’s no.1 streaming platform in the coming months.