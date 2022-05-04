Robin Padilla, other celebrities air support for IpaTUPAD Partylist first nominee

IpaTUPAD Partylist first nominee Venus Emperado has come a long way.

She used to be an OFW based in Singapore who started small, but because of sheer talent and charm, she became the CEO of an oil and gas company, going on to become consultant to several companies related to OFWs.

She was a scholar at Nanyang University where she also brought other Filipinos to become scholars there.

Helping other people has always been a part of her life. That is why when the ipaTUPAD Partylist was formed, those who knew her knew she could do even more for our countrymen.

Aside from President Rodrigo Duterte, she was also endorsed by several other well -known personalities such as Narvacan Mayor Chavit Singson.

“Even though he has his own partylist, he raised my hand,” shared Venus with a laugh.

She also remembered the kindness Robin Padilla extended to her.

“He smells so good,” Venus recalled of Robin whom she met at a campaign sortie in Lipa, Batangas.

Venus vigorously defended Robin against bashers.

“Honestly, people are also judgmental, let’s just show and feel when he goes to places that Robin is sincere and I’m one of those who saw that he had good intentions.”

Aside from Robin, the ipaTUPAD Partylist is also supported by Eric Quizon, Coleen Garcia.

Eric directed their TV ads, and Coleen believes in what they are fighting for.

IpaTUPAD also promised to advance the welfare of freelance artists and cultural workers in Congress.

The party list is aware of the hardships the entertainment sector is going through, especially as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Various community quarantines and alert levels have resulted in the suspension and cancellation of tapings for films, television programs, performances, concerts, gigs, rehearsals, and art classes.

Many of the workers in the creative industries, entertainment and media have lost their jobs especially since their income is based on the “no work, no pay” system.

The ipaTUPAD party list believes the government through the NCCA and other cultural agencies should help the affected artists and cultural workers to keep pace with the new normal. “Hopefully we can work with well -known personalities in the arts and culture as well as in the creative industry so that we can come up with a bill that will not only provide job security but also organize benefits, incentives, and competent recognition for art students. and cultural workers, ”said Venus.