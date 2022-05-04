Primping up for work and fun the Imee Marcos way

Gear-up for another ultra-feel-good treat from Senator Imee Marcos this May 6 and 7 on her official YouTube Channel with two brand-new vlog entries that would surely liven-up your online weekend binge viewing.

On May 6, Friday, Imee is on full work mode as she grants one of the top requests of her loyal YouTube viewers.

In this episode, Imee reveals her top Zoom essentials — from the perfect work-from-home set up to the most appropriate wardrobe and make-up hacks sure to make anyone look comfortably stylish and professionally fierce in online meetings and virtual events.

“We may be on Alert Level 1 but I really think that Zoom is here to stay,” says the hard-working Senator who passed 44 laws out of the 440 bills that she has filed in the Senate since she assumed office in 2019.

“Zoom meetings have proven to be quite efficient. Since the pandemic, I have learned a thing or two on how to present myself online and I’m so excited to share some tips to my viewers.”

After focusing on work, Imee shifts to a more festive vibe on May 7 as she invites her viewers to take a peek at the highlights and sidelights of a thanksgiving event that she hosted for her loyal and solid supporters.

