PBA optimistic of higher revenue; committed to help Gilas

By JONAS TERRADO

The PBA is projecting a huge revenue increase with the league set to revert back to its traditional three-conference format for the 47th season which starts June 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas bared in a virtual press conference that the league hopes to gain a net profit of about P180 million to P200 million after its financials were greatly affected over the past two seasons because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

About P100 million were lost in 2020, Vargas said, when Season 45 was reduced to one conference under a costly full bubble format in Clark, Pampanga.

But the league was able to generate P48.8 million in the recent 46th season which started in a semi-bubble concept during the Philippine Cup before a full capacity was allowed for the Governors’ Cup, resulting in huge crowds during Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s six-game finals victory over Meralco.

“That will really bring us back to where we are, hopefully regain what we lost in Season 45,” Vargas said when he disclosed the figures during the presscon to discuss what transpired in the recent planning session in Boracay.

With the health crisis manageable, the league is looking forward to a very busy season which will start with the centerpiece Philippine Cup that will run until Sept. 2.

The Commissioner’s Cup is set for a return after a two-year absence from Oct. 2 until Jan. 25, 2023 before the Governors’ Cup wraps up the season with a Feb. 1 to May 10 calendar.

In between the schedules are commitments by the league to lend its players to the Gilas Pilipinas program for tournaments such as the Asian Games and the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The PBA is also taking part in the inaugural East Asia Super League set to begin later in the year, with two teams expected to represent the league.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said plans are also being made for the return of the All-Star Weekend along with out-of-town games and one overseas trip during the third conference.