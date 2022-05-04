Hot start for Biado at Naga’s National 10-ball Tournament

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Reigning US 9-ball Open Champion Carlo Biado got off to a blazing start, notching back-to-back victories to highlight the opening of the National 10-ball Tournament on Tuesday at the Robinson’s Mall in Naga City.

Also known as ‘The Black Tiger’, the 38 years-old Rosario, La Union native first defeated Ronald Cayetano of Naga City, 9-6, before scoring a swift 9-4 domination of Arvi Tanega of Tacloban City in the second round.

“The first two rounds is one of the toughest rounds in any tournament. It usually sets the tone of how you’re going to perform,” said Biado who also won 2017 Doha, Qatar WPA World Nine-ball Champion and just last year, the Abu Dhabi 9-ball Championship.

Raymund “The Pharaoh” Faraon also had a good start to the tournament, posting a close 9-8 win over Bernie Regalario of Paranaque City in the second round after getting a bye in the first round.

Double World Champion Ronato “Volcano” Alcano of Calamba City, Laguna, Johann Chua of Taguig City, James “Dodong Diamond” Aranas of Bacoor City, Cavite, Kyle Amoroto of Cebu City and Reymart Camomot of Manila also scored back-to-back wins.

Alcano also got bye in the first round then subdued Pogs Cruz (9-1) in the second round while Aranas dominated Alexis Ferrer of Paniqui, Tarlac (9-0) and Ryan Mark Hidalgo of Lucena City (9-4) in his first two games.

Amoroto, on other hand, got bye in the first round before demolishing Reyner Espejo of Manila (9-7) while Camomot smashed Akiro Amaro of Japan (9-2) and Amiel Leonor of Manila (9-8).