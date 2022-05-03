Pinoy officials pay courtesy visit to Philippine Embassy in Hanoi

HANOI ‒ Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner and 31st Southeast Asian Games Chef de Mission Ramon Fernandez led a courtesy visit to Ambassador Meynardo Montealegre at the Philippine Embassy in Vietnam this Monday, the first full day of Team Philippines after their arrival in Hanoi late night of Sunday.

The PSC Commissioner was well-received by Ambassador Montealegre, and discussed Team Philippines’ participation in the Vietnam-hosted SEA Games.

Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Meynardo Montealegre poses with PH delegation, led by Chef de Mission and PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez, at the Philippine Embassy in Hanoi on Sunday.

Fernandez thanked the Ambassador for receiving him and his team, “we are very happy and grateful for your support to Team Philippines.” Ambassador Montealegre assured Fernandez that they are ready to support however they can and reminded the CDM Fernandez that Team Philippines has a home in Hanoi.

According to Ambassador Montealegre the Filipino community in Hanoi is very active and that Filipino residents from as far as Ho chi Minh and Danang have been inquiring on tickets to watch and support the team on their matches. There are around 7000 documented Filipinos in Vietnam.

Fernandez turned over the list of the members of the whole Philippine delegation to the Ambassador for their reference and to symbolize the delegation being in the care of the Philippine mission here in Vietnam.

The PSC team, led by Deputy Executive Director for Finance and Administration Merlita Ibay, and staff Maria Luisa Ner, Caroline Tobias, Michelle Balunan, Sharon Llameda and Malyn Bamba, joined Fernandez and wife Karla Fernandez in the said visit.

The two Deputy Chefs de Mission, Carl Sembrano and Pearl Managuelod joined the first part of the Delegation Registration Meetings for Team Philippines which started Monday and still on-going Tuesday.