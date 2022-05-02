Xian Lim, Glaiza De Castro showcase comedy, romance in ‘False Positive’

GMA Entertainment Group proudly presents the most explosive gender-switch on Philippine TV via “False Positive.”

The fantasy romcom stars the pairing of sought-after leading man Xian Lim in his first GMA primetime series and multitalented Kapuso actress Glaiza De Castro.

Xian is grateful to be given the chance to portray the unique and challenging character of Edward. “Nakakatuwa lang kasi nabigyan ako ng chance to portray ang pinagdadaanan ng isang babae. Kahit papaano, naiintindihan ko na yun, naiparamdam sa akin kumbaga, kurot pa lang yung nararamdaman sa dami na pagdadaanan. That gives me a whole level of respect for you guys. Sobrang hirap, lahat ng mothers sa set, I was asking for advice, comment and feedback para mas maging legit, and genuine yung performance kasi hinding-hindi ko mararamdaman yun or paano ba aralin yung pagbubuntis…I think a big part din is inenjoy lang namin yung proseso kung paano hanapin yung kanya-kanyang characters.”

Glaiza, in turn, reveals feeling pressured channeling her role Yannie in this series. “Honestly, natakot ako. Nagtanong talaga ako kung paano ba yung comedy. Kasi nga doon sa mga eksena, hindi ko alam kung paanong approach yung gagawin ko kasi nasanay nga ako sa mga intense so, nasanay ako na inaaral ko lagi, sanay ako na by the books na verbatim ako sa script kung mag aadlib man ako, aaralin ko yan days before. Hindi ako sanay sa impromptu so natatakot talaga ako…pero nagpapasalamat ako sa tulong lang rin ng lahat. Na-fulfill ko naman kahit papaano, feeling ko naman nagawa ko naman yung dapat kong gawin. Masaya siya, na-enjoy ko talaga yung process.”

Edward (Xian) and Yannie (Glaiza) are the perfect couple. Young, in love, and crazy for each other, they promised to build a life and a family that they would always put first. Not long after getting married, Yannie found out she was pregnant and the couple was overjoyed; but that joy was gradually replaced with bickering, fights, and even jealousy. Edward became too busy with his job, often leaving Yannie alone. After one major fight, Yannie cursed into the wind hoping that Edward would understand what she was going through. A playful diwata heard this, and granted her wish, a little too literally.

A roster of talented artists joins them in this ground-breaking series: Rochelle Pangilinan as Bernice Siodra, Yannie’s best friend; Dominic Roco as Froilan Siodra, Bernice’s husband and Yannie’s OB GYNE; Buboy Villar as Malakas, Maganda’s partner; Herlene “Hipon Girl” Budol as Maganda, the playful diwata; Alma Concepcion as Marla, Edward’s mother; Luis Hontiveros as Devon Rosales, Edward’s cousin and right hand man; Yvette Sanchez as Pauline Dare, Edward’s sexy-tary who will do everything to level up their relationship; Dianne dela Fuente as Maritess, a vlogger who will discover Edward’s condition.

Making the program equally exciting is the special participation of Tonton Gutierrez as Rodrigo de la Guardia, Edward’s strict father; and Nova Villa as Lola Mamerta, Yannie’s grandmother whom she is very close to.

False Positive is under the supervision of SVP for GMA Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, VP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, AVP for Drama Helen Rose Sese, Senior Program Manager Anthony Pastorpide, and Senior Executive Producer Mona Coles-Mayuga.

The series would not be possible if not for the creative minds of: Creative Director Aloy Adlawan; Creative Consultant Dode Cruz; Headwriter Renato Custodio; Writers Ning Ribay, Wiro Ladera; and Brainstormer Jake Somera.

Esteemed director Irene Villamor is at the helm of this much-awaited primetime soap.

Love, drama, heaps of laughter, and valuable life lessons await Kapuso viewers in “False Positive,” beginning today, May 2, right after “First Lady” on GMA Telebabad.