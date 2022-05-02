The Theatre at Solaire to stage live performances anew

After a two-year break from staging noteworthy shows, The Theatre at Solaire is now set to stage live performances from some of the country’s biggest stars.

Watch the curtains rise for the Concert King himself, Martin Nievera, on June 25 for “Martin Nievera Live Again!”

The one-night extravaganza is a fundraising event to support the Rotary Club of Makati West’s Gift of Life Project.

Part of the proceeds of the concert’s ticket sales will fund the heart operations of children in need.

Catch Martin as he performs well-loved favorites for a special cause.

Buy your tickets to “Martin Nievera Live Again!” by calling Ticketworld at 8891-9999 or via www.ticketworld.com.ph.

Note that as part of Solaire’s continued safety measures, The Theatre requires double-masking and the presentation of vaccination cards upon entry.

For more information, visit https://www.solaireresort.com/article/martin-nievera-live-again.