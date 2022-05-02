Health app mWell wins int’l innovation plum

Barely a year old, mWell PH, by Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (PSE: MPI), has made its mark in the international stage.

The fastest-growing health app which provides doctor consultations and serves as a wellness guide, has won Best Initiative in Technological Innovation in The Asset ESG Corporate Awards.

The Asset ESG Corporate Awards is one of the world’s leading and longest-running honors in the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) space.

The award recognizes excellence in corporate sustainability.

As the Best Initiative in Technological Innovation winner, mWell has proven to have launched a first-to-market technological initiative that has taken the company to the next level.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) served as the framework for its entry.

MPIC President, Chairman and CEO, Manny V. Pangilinan fully supports MPIC group’s newest foray in digital healthcare.

He says, “Through collaboration with trusted health experts, mWell brings integrated digital healthcare closer to every Filipino. We are committed to empowering our countrymen to be in control of their health through innovative services.”

Chaye Cabal-Revilla, Chief Finance, Risk, and Sustainability Officer of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, says of the award, “We are deeply honored. This shall serve as an inspiration as we continue to deliver a responsive, highly convenient healthcare platform. As a globally recognized fully integrated ecosystem, we shall be the digital healthcare ally Filipinos can rely on, in every step of their wellness journey.”

Cabal-Revilla recently became part of the Prince of Wales’ Global CFO Leadership Network and is the only Filipino and only woman to join the founding members of the A4S Asia Pacific Chapter.

Supporting her in the mWell leadership team are Gary Dujali, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer and Dr. Michael Muin, Chief Technical Officer.

