Chelsea Alley to reinvigorate local rock scene

Guitarist Lean Ansing and drummer Chi Evora are moving forward following former Slapshock bandmate Jamir Garcia’s sudden passing in 2020 at 42.

They are doing so forming a new band dubbed Chelsea alley with guitarist Ariel Lumalan and singer John Borja.

Why Chelsea Alley?

Chi related, “Wala namang extraordinary meaning sa name. Actually pangalan lang siya ng mga streets kung saan kami ni Lean nakatira.”

Note Ariel performed with Arcadia prior, while John Borja is a seasoned vocalist who once tried out as singer of the Stone Temple Pilots.

John related, “Hindi nila ako kinuha dahil doon. Dahil nag-audition ako sa STP. Matagal na kaming magkakakilala nina Lean. Tumutugtog din dati ako sa ibang banda.”

“We have been good friends for the longest time so very natural lang ‘yung formation namin and it was easy for us to gel as a group,” added Chi.

They already released a single titled “Heneral,” as tribute to Jamir.

“Si John ang nagsulat ng lyrics niyan pero lahat kami may input. Yung title galing kay Ariel. ‘Heneral’ ang tawag ng Slap Armies kay Jamir,” said Lean.

Recently, they performed live in a concert held at Elements in Centris as sponsored by Apparel and footwear brand Macbeth.

Fans of their old band were among those who gleefully welcomed them.

Most were seemingly eager to rock out.

The band responded with gusto, performing every number they did with passion.

So, how is it performing without Jamir to front them?

“We don’t feel like he is gone,” answered Lean. “We could still feel his presence all the time. When writing songs, performing, recording…”

As iconic as Jamir is, we asked John if he is ready for the inevitable comparisons.

He replied, “Wala sa akin ‘yun. Natural naman ‘yun e. Ako idol ko sila noon pa man at ang mapabilang sa hanay nila ay isang malaking karangalan sa isang katulad ko na dati e, fan lang nila.”

Apart from the concert, the band is currently busy working on a new album.