Celebrities express support for Buhay Party List

Buhay Party-list recently boosted its campaign with the support of several celebrities.

Among them: Janice De Belen, Miriam Quiambao, Dianne Medina, Nicole Donesa, Jeffrey Santos, Maxine Medina, Arny Ross, Jan Marini, DJ Jai Ho, and Inah de Belen.

Also joining in are popular athletes Melissa Gohing and Peter June Simon.

“It came as a welcome opportunity as we started with Dianne Medina, who is a servant in their parish, who did a video endorsement for us. Then many of her friends in showbiz gave us their support, after that,” said businesswoman and television host Chi Valdepeñas, wife of Buhay’s first nominee, Von Valdepeñas.

Note that Chi herself is a popular TV anchor and host.

Given the strict pro-life and pro-God advocacies of Buhay, Chi said that getting celebrity endorsers was a hard task.

Still, when they came, they not only fit the Buhay stance but also represented different sectors: family, lay, athletes, artists, entrepreneurs, fathers, mothers, and children.

When it comes to the culture of life advocacy, Buhay Party List ensures that they have been doing their work in society on issues like waging war against poverty, promoting livelihood; working against climate change and recovery; sustainable water use; giving the public value for their money; and exposure to forced sterilization and risks of implantation.

Buhay Party list founder, Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza, is known for his staunch pro-life stance.

Buhay Party List works closely with various groups to deliver more effective public services for Filipinos. Among them are Home for the Angels, Kababihan ng Maynila, Lito Atienza Cultural Arts Foundation, and Mahal ko si Lolo, Mahal ko si Lolo.

In terms of law-making, the party-list is among front-runners in regulating laws related to their advocacies including fighting and saying no to pork barrel; moving for the repeal of RH Law, advocating good governance and rule of law; helping the poor, PWDs, senior citizens and other sectors; promoting culture and sports; and environmental protection.