‘Apoy sa Langit’ to heat up GMA’s Afternoon Prime

GMA Entertainment Group continues to roll out world-class programs that intrigue viewers via its latest Afternoon Prime series, “Apoy sa Langit.”

When a widowed jewelry designer and her only daughter get a second chance at a complete family, life takes a surprising twist when an “estranged daughter” turns out to be her new husband’s secret mistress.

The series stars one of the country’s finest actresses Maricel Laxa as Gemma Hidalgo, a widow and a loving mother who won’t let anyone get in the way of her second chance at love.

“It’s a stretch for me siyempre, it’s been a while pero I’m enjoying myself and for me it’s a brand new experience na masterclass kasi it’s my first time to really work on a teleserye with Direk Laurice [Guillen] so, I’m really absorbing everything I can, I’m writing things down, I’m doing extra homework and I’m making myself really available to learn, to go to the next level and have fun most of all,” shares Maricel on grabbing the opportunity to do this TV project.

Playing an important role is accomplished actor and TV director Zoren Legaspi as Cesar Monastreal, Gemma’s charming and endearing new husband.

He reveals working extra hard for this series since he doesn’t want to disappoint his director, “You know this project, hindi siya biro. If you’re working with Direk Laurice, you got to be a thinking actor and that’s the only way you’re going to appreciate her…It’s really a special role for me that’s why I’m excited to work everyday dahil gustung-gusto ko yung character ni Cesar.”

Starring in Apoy sa Langit is highly-talented Kapuso star Mikee Quintos who is all set to showcase her versatility in drama as Ning Hidalgo, Gemma’s unica hija who is sweet, smart, and as artistic as her mother. As a child, she witnessed the murder of her father. And this time, she will witness how her mom’s new husband cheats on her.

“Yung challenge po here sa lahat ng ginawa kong characters, si Ning yung may pinakamabigat na dinadala sa loob. I can say na mas mabigat pa sa dala ni Myla sa ‘Onanay’ kasi ito may trauma and nahihirapan siyang i-handle yun na kino-consume na siya nang trauma niya at nahihirapan na siyang mabuhay ng normal. Pinakahirap akong i-express yung galit and because of Ning, natututunan ko kung paano i-express yung galit in different ways and with great help from Direk Laurice din, she’s very straight to the point with what she wants and that helped me a lot sa mga eksena,” says Mikee as she takes her acting a notch higher in portraying her character.

Also joining in the soap is Lianne Valentin in her most daring role as Stella Fernandez, a bold and beautiful young woman who falls in love with Cesar.

She reveals how different and challenging her role is in the series and how she works her way into channeling Stella, “I’m super happy noong nalaman ko na nakuha ko yung role ni Stella. It’s very challenging and new for me. I just know na it’s sexy, daring, and mature role pero mas na-realize ko habang tumatagal na yung role ni Stella, there’s more to it dahil maraming shift and emotions…And personally yung pagiging sexy and daring, nahihirapan ako diyan pero sinet ko lang yung mind ko na I’m gonna commit, ako si Stella, I’m gonna do Stella and Stella is my role, sa akin lang siya wala nang iba and it pulled off naman and sobrang iba yung makikita ninyong Lianne dito.”

Joining them is a powerhouse cast of some of the country’s most respected artists in film and television: Mariz Ricketts as Blessie Atienza, Gemma’s best friend and business partner; Carlos Siguion-Reyna as Edong Tayag, Cesar’s sidekick who knows all of his secrets; Dave Bornea as Anthony Zulueta, Stella’s handsome ex-boyfriend; Coleen Paz as Patring Benepayo, Stella’s sensible best friend; Celine Fajardo as Iyah Legarda, Ning’s supportive and insightful best friend; Patricia Ismael as Lucy Fuerte, Gemma’s loyal kasambahay; Mio Maranan as Toto Pancho, a security guard at Villa Fuego.

The series is made possible under the supervision of SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable; VP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy; AVP for Drama Ali Nokom-Dedicatoria; Senior Program Manager Camille D. Hermoso; and Executive Producer Erwin Hilado.

The creative team behind this incredible series is composed of Creative Director Aloy Adlawan; Creative Head Richard Dode Cruz; Concept Creator Liberty Trinidad-Villaroman; Head Writer J-mee Katanyag; Episode Writers Brylle Tabora, Liberty Trinidad-Villaroman; Brainstormers Cynthia Paz, Akeem del Rosario and Carlo Ventura.

Acclaimed director Laurice Guillen is at the helm of this series.

“Apoy sa Langit” is an epic tale of how even a second chance at love comes with its own hurdles; a marriage that is tested for ‘better or for worse, in secrets and in wealth, till death do they part’.

Don’t miss the world premiere of “Apoy sa Langit” beginning, May 2, Mondays to Saturdays, after “Eat Bulaga” on GMA Afternoon Prime.