Star Magic turns up the heat with back-to-back treats

The summer fever continues with back-to-back treats from Star Magic as they celebrate their 30th anniversary with the launch of its digital video magazine Slay, and the fun travel reality show “Hot Summer in Baler” in the “Slay the Hot Summer” event at Resorts World Manila today, May 1.

The sexy cover girl of Slay is Alexa Ilacad who embodies women empowerment and body positivity in the cover.

“It shows how I deserved to be loved and how I should love myself,” Alexa said in the teaser released by Star Magic.

Joining her on the first-ever digital video magazine cover are Ultimate Slaymate Thamara Alexandria, and Slaymates Missy Quiño, Alyssa Exala, and Sharina Villena.

Fans of Alexa and the Slaymates were able to see the digital magazine first in an advance screening and meet and greet that happened last Friday (April 29) via KTX.PH.

Meanwhile, get to join Star Magic Artists Maris Racal, Jane Oineza, Kira Balinger, Heaven Peralejo, Maureen Wrob, Zach Guerrero, Michelle Vito, Karina Bautista, Eian Rances, Brent Manalo,Elmo Magalona, and Andrea Brillantes plus Esynr Ranollo, Alora Sasam, and Pepe Herrera as they showcase the beauty of Baler in “Hot Summer in Baler.” The first episode of the summer treat will premiere on May 1 on ABS-CBN Entertainment and Star Magic’s Youtube Channel.

