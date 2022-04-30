SEA Games warm-up for Biado

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Reigning US 9-ball Open Champion Carlo Biado is set to get a fitting warm up before the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam when he spearheads a strong field in the National 10-Ball Tournament on May 3 to 7, 2022 at Robinson’s Mall in Naga City.

Biado, who also headlines the eight pool masters in the Philippine billiards and snooker team for the biennial meet, is pegged as the heavy favorite in the race-to-7, alternate break format event owing to the long list of accolades and prestigious tournaments he has won.

Among those, the most notable is the 2021 US Open Pool Championship where he overcame Singapore Aloysius Yapp in the Finals, 13-8, to end the country’s 27-year title drought in the tournament or since Efren “Bata” Reyes won in the 1994 edition.

Just last November, Biado also captured the Abu Dhabi Open 9-Ball Championship, beating compatriot Jordan Bañares, 13-6.

Other world-renowned pool masters vying in the event are Roland Garcia, Johann Chua, Jeffrey Ignacio, James Aranas, Jerico Bañares, Ronnie Alcano, Lee Van Corteza, Antonio Lining, Jonas Magpantay and Anton Raga.

The event, organized by Raymund Faraon, offers a total pot prize of P400,000 based on 100 participants.