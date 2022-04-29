Vince Rillon gambles all in ‘Pusoy’

Are you willing to bet everything for money and power?

What if it will endanger the love of your life?

These are the questions posed to viewers by “Pusoy,” Viva Films’ latest co-production with award-winning director-producer Brillante Mendoza.

“Pusoy” tells the story of Popoy (Vince Rillon), an ambitious young bodyguard who works at a gambling den owned by Rodolfo (Baron Geisler), a combative and disagreeable man.

The place is managed by Rodolfo’s mistress Xandra (Janelle Tee).

Popoy works hard for Rodolfo, but he dreams of taking over the gambling den one day.

He finally gets the push he needs meeting Mika (Angeli Khang), Rodolfo’s hot new mistress.

When Rodolfo kills a powerful politician’s son, the gang needs to raise a huge amount of money for their protection.

With their lives at stake, they begin questioning their loyalty to the gang.

Vince is proud of the film.

He said, “Iba naman ito. Maraming aksyon ito. At gusto ko ‘yung karakter ko dito, astig.”

Baron, on the other hand, described “Pusoy” as “stylish” and “action-packed.”

“It’s a nice, entertaining film,” he added.

He also praised his co-stars in the film.

“Vince is quite versatile,” he shared. “I’ve seen some of his work at magaling siya. He stood out again dito. I love working with him, Janelle and Angeli.”

Note that Vince recently won best actor at the 19th Asian Film Festival in Rome, Italy for his performance in Brillante’s “Resbak.”

For some sizzle, Janelle participated in several steamy scenes in the film.

Ditto Angeli.

Janelle, crowned Miss Earth Philippines 2019, shared, “Marami akong kaabang-abang at maiinit na eksena dito. But more than just the sex scenes, I love it that the film allowed me to do more than just preen and pout for the cameras. May lalim ang role ko dito.”

Angeli related, “I share some passionate scenes with Vince here. Ok lang. Very professional si Vince. Maganda ang rapport namin.”

Also starring Jela Cuenca, “Pusoy” streams May 27 on Vivamax.