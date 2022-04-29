SEA Games champs lead winners in PH Athletics Championships

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Reigning Southeast Asian Games champion Clinton Bautista scooped two gold medals Thursday to lead opening day winners in the 2022 Philippine Athletics Championships at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City.

Bautista clinched the men’s 110-meter hurdles gold with a time of 14.36 seconds, beating Alvin John Vergel (14.63sec) and Van Alexander Obejas (14.95sec).

He also dominated the 200m dash in 21.91sec, edging Guhan Garcia (22.16sec) and Rocky Ramos (22.37sec).

Javelin thrower Melvin Calano, another defending SEAG champion, ruled his pet event in 66.10 meters for the gold medal. John Paul Sarmiento (61.23m) and Kenny Gonzales (56.00m) settled for silver and bronze.

William Morrison also shone in men’s discus throw with 49.97m ahead of John Albert Mantua (47.52m) and Russel Ricaforte (39.55).

Khay Santos also reigned supreme in the women’s long jump with a leap of 5.83m, beating Josefa Ligmayo (5.60m) and Sarah Dequinan (5.59m).

Dequinan, meanwhile, took charge in the women’s high jump where she won the gold medal via countback after she and Ligmayo posted similar 1.67m.

Other Day 1 winners were Daniella Daytana (women’s discus throw), Arniel Ferrera (men’s hammer throw), John Marvin Rafols (men’s long jump), Sonny Wagdos (men’s 5000m), Melissa Escoton (women’s 100m hurdles), Edwin Giron (men’s 800m), Bernalyn Bejoy (women’s 800m) and Jessel Lumapas (women’s 200m).