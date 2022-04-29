PBA may return to 3-conference format; looking for ways to help Gilas World Cup bid

By JONAS TERRADO

Members of the PBA Board of Governors are currently in Boracay to discuss the direction of the 47th season which starts on June 5.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the session in the popular destination spot will last until Saturday as the league will tackle what needs to be addressed related to the upcoming season.

COM WILLIE MARCIAL

A return to the three-conference format is expected after the pandemic forced the PBA to reduce its calendar the past two seasons.

Also on tap is how the PBA can help in Gilas Pilipinas’ preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the country’s hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Converge, the PBA’s newest member after purchasing the Alaska franchise last month, will take part in the session for the first time with ex-PBA commissioner Chito Salud representing the FiberXers as team governor.

The league held the 46th season for nine months with both the Philippine Cup and Governors’ Cup encountering delays due to the Covid-19 surge in July 2021 and January 2022.

But the PBA ended the season almost close to normalcy with the league being allowed to hold games under a full capacity.

Packed crowds observing mask requirements were witnessed during the Governors’ Cup Finals which saw Barangay Ginebra San Miguel being crowned champions after taking down Meralco in six games.

The planning session comes two weeks before the PBA holds its annual rookie draft, its first official activity for Season 47.

The league recently extended the deadline for submission of applications from May 2 to May 7 in a move perhaps aimed at giving more time for potential draftees currently playing in the collegiate ranks.